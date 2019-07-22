CamelBak’s Chute Mag Water Bottle now $9.50 at Amazon (More than 30% off)

Jul. 22nd 2019

Amazon is now offering the CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle (0.75 Liter) for $9.44. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on most colors and is the best price we can find. It sells for $14 at Cabela’s, for comparison. Features include a magnetic handle that keeps the cap safely stowed away when in use, an angled spout, BPA-free design and a wide mouth opening. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the brand name and magnetic features don’t do anything for you, opt for larger Pogo model for $9 Prime shipped. It contains a nice chug-style lid and a 4+ star rating from over 1,900 Amazon customers. However, if you’re looking for something with a stainless steel construction, check out this deal on Takeya’s Steel Water Bottle at $15.50 (Reg. $25).

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

  • Magnetic Handle: Keeps the cap stowed while drinking
  • Angled Spout: Provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling
  • Comfortable To Carry: Handle designed to comfortably carry a full bottle with two fingers
  • BPA, BPS & BPF Free: Taste your beverage, not the bottle
  • Wide Mouth Opening: Easy to fill with ice and water and a breeze to clean

