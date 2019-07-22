ComiXology closes out SDCC sales by taking up to 55% off Image comics from $1

San Diego Comic-Con is wrapping up today, but ComiXology isn’t finished with the digital discounts. Today you’ll be able to save up to 55% on Image graphic novels and single issue comics from under $1. One standout is Saga Vol. 1 at $3.99. That takes $4 off the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Saga is the tale of one young family fighting to find their place in the world that blends fantasy and science fiction into one. Written by New York Times bestselling author Brian K. Vaughan, this is a fan-favorite that should be on everyone’s reading list. Shop the entire selection of deals down below.

Other notable deals include:

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Saga Vol. 1 synopsis:

From New York Times bestselling writer BRIAN K.VAUGHAN (Y: THE LAST MAN, EX MACHINA) and critically acclaimed artist FIONA STAPLES (MYSTERY SOCIETY, NORTH 40), SAGA is the sweeping tale of one young family fighting to find their place in the worlds. When two soldiers from opposite sides of a never-ending galactic war fall in love, they risk everything to bring a fragile new life into a dangerous old universe. Fantasy and science fiction are wed like never before in a sexy, subversive drama for adults. This specially priced volume collects the first arc of the smash hit series The Onion A.V. Club calls “the emotional epic Hollywood wishes it could make.”

