Start 3D printing with Creality Ender 3 Pro at $197 (Reg. $260)

- Jul. 22nd 2019 2:21 pm ET

Domecool (98% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer for $196.94 shipped when added to your shopping cart. That’s $62 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we’ve tracked there by $37. I’ve been 3D printing for a fair amount of time now and have become quite comfortable building custom fixes and designs whenever the need or desire strikes. I own the FlashForge Finder, which can print items that will fit inside of a 6-inch cube. While this is large enough for most of my designs, there are times when I wish I had a larger bed like Creality Ender 3 Pro does. It’s able to print items up to nearly 9 inches in every dimension, allowing creators to print much larger items. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prep for lots of printing with a spool of HATCHBOX PLA Filament at $20. I’ve used a variety of brands over the last six months, but this one has delivered the best results. It weighs in at 1 kilogram, which tends to yield around 300 meters of filament.

Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer features:

  • REMOVABLE BUILD SURFACE PLATE: Provide all-round protection to your 3D printer build plate and ensure consistent temperature throughout the build surface. Easy to remove the printing models after cooling.
  • RESUME PRINT FUNCTION: Ender 3 Pro can resume printing from the last recorded extruder position after suffering unexpected power outages.
  • SEMI-ASSEMBLED KIT: This easy-to-setup kit comes partially assembled, allowing you to learn about the basic construction of 3D printers as you finish putting it together. A fun STEM educational experience in mechanical engineering and electronics.

