Cyberpunk top-down shooter Leap of Fate now just $2 on iOS (Reg. $4)

Leap of Fate for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $4, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. We haven’t seen this one down this low since January of 2018. This is a “furiously-paced cyberpunk top-down shooter” where players must take on the role of technomage in a futuristic New York City. It is essentially a rogue lite with loads of player progression and some interesting randomly-generated skill tree system. It also supports MFI game controller. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

We are kicking the week off right with a series of notable iOS price drops including Another Lost Phone, Super Hydorah, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Remote Control for Mac and more. We also still have the gorgeous and relaxing OK Golf for $1 (Reg. $4).

iOS Universal: Leap of Fate: $2 (Reg. $4)

Leap of Fate:

Leap of Fate is a furiously-paced cyberpunk top-down shooter about overcoming your fears and achieving your fate. In a New York City where magic is real, you play as a technomage who must develop unspeakable powers to confront the Crucible of Fates. Can you survive the trials? As one of four technomages hiding in the shadows of New York City, your time has come to confront the Crucible of Fates, a mysterious testing ground that will magically pit you against your own psychological demons.

