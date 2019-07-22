Take $90 off Dell’s UltraSharp 24-inch Monitor at $200, plus more from $316

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Dell U2419HX UltraSharp 24-inch 1080p Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $290 at Adorama or $270 at Amazon, that’s good for an up to $90 discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This monitor features a 1080p 24-inch panel and a thin bezel design. It’s a notable option for adding an additional monitor into your setup for monitoring Slack or Discord chats, Twitter and more. Inputs include both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Reviews are still rolling in on this monitor, but Dell’s display are highly-rated overall. More deals below.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Dell U2419HX UltraSharp 24-inch Monitor features:

Experience an immersive viewing experience that covers for 99% of the sRGB and Rec. 709 color gamuts, as well 85% of the DCI-P3 color gamut in a thin design with the U2419HX UltraSharp 24″ 16:9 IPS Monitor from Dell. This display features a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a 60 Hz refresh rate, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 16.7 million colors, an average calibration accuracy of Delta E < 2, a 16:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, a typical brightness level of 250 cd/m2, an 8 ms response time in normal mode, and a 5 ms response time in fast mode. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position.

