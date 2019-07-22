Gamin’s 7″ smart GPS is a great road trip companion: $99 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $99 shipped when the code UTURN is used at checkout. This is down from its original price of $250, the $230 going rate at Amazon in new condition, and is a match for our last mention. If you’re tired of using your iPhone for a GPS and don’t want to install a CarPlay head unit in your vehicle, this is your next best option. With a 7-inch touchscreen, you’ll enjoy access to voice-guided navigation, traffic information, and even the ability to use Trip Advisor to find great stops. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Don’t want to use a dedicated GPS but want your iPhone to be mounted to your windshield and stay charged? Grab the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger + Windshield Mount for $40 shipped at Amazon. It plugs into your car’s DC output to provide Qi-enabled wireless charging to your iPhone.

Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS features:

Easy-to-use GPS navigator with connected features and bright 6.95-Inch Capacitive touch display.

Detailed maps of North America with free lifetime updates. Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion. Battery life is up to 1 hour

Provides real-time services, such as live traffic and select Live parking, when using free smartphone link app on your compatible smartphone

