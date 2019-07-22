The GermGuardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier helps keep you healthy at $64 (Reg. $80+)

Jul. 22nd 2019

Amazon offers the GermGuardian AC4825 22-inch 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $63.99 shipped. It goes for $90 at Best Buy. Amazon had been charging around $80 before this drop to the all-time low there. Count on this air purifier to kill germs, trap allergens, and reduce odors. It even has a UV-C light that kills airborne viruses to help keep you as healthy as possible. With over 9,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon.

It’s recommended you swap the filter in the Germ Guardian every 6 to 8 months. Be ahead of the game and pick up a replacement filter for $26.

Germ Guardian 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier:

  • 3-IN-1 AIR PURIFIER FOR HOME – True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air
  • KILLS GERMS – UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds
  • TRAPS ALLERGENS – Pre-filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter
  • REDUCES ODORS – Activated charcoal filter helps to reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke, cooking fumes, and more

