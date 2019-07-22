Less than $50 scores HP’s AirPrint-enabled OfficeJet All-in-One (Reg. $80)

- Jul. 22nd 2019 1:38 pm ET

$50
0

Amazon is offering the HP OfficeJet 3830 AirPrint AiO Printer for $49.89 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked this year. With AirPrint in tow, this handy all-in-one is ready to crank out photos and documents sent to it straight from an iOS or macOS device. A built-in scanner ensures that users are able to convert physical documents into high-resolution PDFs and copy functionality makes for fast duplication of any document. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work with three reams of AmazonBasics Multipurpose Copy Printer Paper at $18. With 1,500 sheets of paper, this bundle comes with enough paper to last many homes several years. It sports a bright white color and a 20 pound weight that is both economical and resistant to paper jams.

HP OfficeJet 3830 AiO Printer features:

  • Main functions of this HP color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more
  • Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing
  • Print laser-quality documents and lab-quality photos from your smartphone or tablet
  • Optional quiet mode helps keep noise to a minimum

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
HP

HP
Inkjet Printers airprint

About the Author