Less than $50 scores HP’s AirPrint-enabled OfficeJet All-in-One (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the HP OfficeJet 3830 AirPrint AiO Printer for $49.89 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked this year. With AirPrint in tow, this handy all-in-one is ready to crank out photos and documents sent to it straight from an iOS or macOS device. A built-in scanner ensures that users are able to convert physical documents into high-resolution PDFs and copy functionality makes for fast duplication of any document. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work with three reams of AmazonBasics Multipurpose Copy Printer Paper at $18. With 1,500 sheets of paper, this bundle comes with enough paper to last many homes several years. It sports a bright white color and a 20 pound weight that is both economical and resistant to paper jams.

HP OfficeJet 3830 AiO Printer features:

Main functions of this HP color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing

Print laser-quality documents and lab-quality photos from your smartphone or tablet

Optional quiet mode helps keep noise to a minimum

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!