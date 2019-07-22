Save 20% on LEGO’s Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall set at $80, more from $13

Best Buy offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall 75954 set for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at Amazon and Target, that’s good for a 20% discount and is one of the best price drops we’ve seen. This Toy of the Year 2019 winner is comprised of 878 pieces and includes ten different minifigures from the Wizarding World. For those who can’t justify bringing home the massive Hogwarts Castle set, this a nice alternative to add some brick-built Harry Potter builds into your collection. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Be sure to check out LEGO’s upcoming 800-piece City Ski Resort kit which delivers 11 minifigures and more.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall features:

Celebrate Harry Potter’s time at wizard school with this LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall building set. The four-level tower has movable pieces and an assortment of accessories to let you recreate scenes from all the books and movies. This LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall building set comes with 10 mini-figures for added fun.

