Rare deals on Merax Animal Storage Ottomans starting from $43 (Reg. $60+)

Home Depot is now offering a collection of Merax Animal Storage Ottoman Footrest Stools at an additional 10% off the already marked down prices. The Brown Hippo, for example, is discounted from $60 to $48.02. But code OTTOMAN10 will knock it down further to $43.22. Shipping is free in orders over $45, with most of today’s options landing slightly above that. These Merax stools fetch as much as $63 at Amazon and carry solid 4+ star ratings. Head below for all the details.

You’ll find a wide selection of Merax Animal Ottomans on sale today from buffaloes and hippos to piggies, cows and elephants. They not only look adorable but they also act as a cushioned foot rest and feature a nice storage compartment.

Merax Animal Storage Ottoman:

Merax offering delightful and unique animal shaped ottomans, add some fun into your space. Formatted to be long lasting, Merax animal ottomans are the perfect foot rest made with thick shape holding padding and quality stitching technology to ensure your animal ottoman will remain comfortable and intact through regular usage. A hidden storage compartment makes this ottoman multi-functional, giving it the ability to conceal excess clutter. Coming in a variety of fun animal shapes, pick the one that would be the best fit for you and your space as a decorative companion.

