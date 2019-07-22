This automatic trash can opens with a wave at its 2019 low of $35 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the NineStars Automatic Touchless Trash Can for $35 shipped. This is down from its $60-$65 going rate and is the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2019. If you hate having to lift the trash can lid to throw things away when your hands are dirty, this is a great option. It uses infrared beams to know when your hands are waving over it and will open the lid when you need it. Rated 3.7/5 stars from nearly 5,000.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure you’re ready to take the trash out with an 80-count of Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags at $11.50 Prime shipped. These bags are 13-gallon, which is the same size as the can above.

NineStars Automatic Trash Can features:

Water-resistant infrared motion sensor prevents moisture or any accidental spills from damaging the unit. Plus finger-print resistant stainless steel base helps keep the can clean.

Delay sensing technology preserves battery life and prevents any unnecessary opening from pets, children, or walking by. Soft closing function for longivity of product life.

Seal odor in and eliminate cross-contamination of germs. Requires 3 C batteries (not included), Alkaline battery highly recommended for best performance.

