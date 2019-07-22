Ninja’s Foodi Multi Cooker doubles as an air fryer: $125 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the manufacturer-refurbished Ninja OP302 Foodi Cooker for $124.99 shipped. This model fetches $200 refurbished from Amazon. However, that is essentially the new price for this model and very similar options. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. Unlike the popular Instant Pot cookers, Ninja’s Foodie line is both a pressure/multicooker, an air fryer and a dehydrator. It has a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot as well as a 4-quart crisper basket and comes with a full 30-day money back guarantee. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the additional dehydration and air fryer settings don’t excite you, consider the Instant Pot DUO60 instead. It will cover just about all your multi cooker needs and is within $3 of the Prime Day low. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Ninja OP302 Foodi Cooker:

The Ninja foody—the pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. * air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. ** *versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

6. 5-Quart Ceramic-Coated pot: nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

4-Quart cook & crisp basket: large-capacity, Ceramic-Coated, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-lb chicken or 3 lbs. of French fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup. Never clean the cooker base in the dishwasher

