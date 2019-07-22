Upgrade your office or game room w/ these HD + 4K smart TVs from $200

Walmart is offering the LG 55-inch 4K HDR10 Smart UHDTV for $349.99 shipped. This is down from its $500 list at Walmart, $380 sale at Best Buy, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for a newer 4K HDR TV, this is a great option. Plus, with webOS built-in, you’ll be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, and more without having to use a secondary streaming device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Want to save some cash and aren’t too worried about 4K? JVC’s 49-inch Smart HDTV is $199.99 shipped at Walmart. This is down from its $350 list price and is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked all-time. Though not 4K, this is the perfect screen for a game room or office, providing smarts built-in for streaming Netflix.

Or, grab JVC’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $449.99 shipped at Walmart. This is a great option if you’re wanting something a bit larger than the other two screens mentioned here.

No matter which TV you go with, be sure to grab the AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for under $70 shipped. It’ll be a great upgrade from your built-in speakers, providing room-filling sound on a budget.

LG 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Stream your favorite shows and movies from Hulu and Netflix with this LG 4K HDR smart UHD TV. The television features a powerful quad-core processor to deliver lifelike 4K pictures, minimize video noise and improve image sharpness, and the webOS makes it easy to stream shows from Hulu and Netflix with just a simple click. This LG 4K smart UHD TV has the Ultra Surround system for quality audio all the time

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!