Get organized with a Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker for $10 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker (PTM95) for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Office Depot. Today’s deal is as much as $15 under the going rate, although it usually sells for between $15 and $20 at Amazon, where it is now matching the all-time low. This lightweight label maker is sure to get you organized with a QWERTY keyboard, nine type styles, ten framing options and over 200 symbols. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the nearly 600 Amazon customer reviews. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Considering you’re saving up to $15 with today’s deal, it might be a good idea to take a look at some P-Touch M Series Tape replacement cartridges at $13 Prime shipped. This official set carries a solid 4+ star rating and is totally compatible with the model above.

Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker:

This handy P-touch labeler is lightweight, portable and easy to use. It features a Qwerty Keyboard and easy-view display. Comes with a variety of type styles, frames and symbols to easily personalize your labels. Great for home and home office use. The P-touch PT-M95 Label Maker comes with a 1-year limited warranty and free phone support for the life of the product.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!