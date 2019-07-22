Stay safe at night with this rechargeable front and back bike light for $12

Degbit Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Front and Back Bike Lights for $11.90 Prime shipped when you use the code PUKIHY87 at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you plan to ride your bike in the evening or early morning, proper lighting is a must. This kit gives you a headlight and backlight that are both rechargeable, so changing batteries will be a thing of the past. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re at it, pick up this $8 Prime shipped bike phone mount to keep your device within view. Whether you’re tracking your ride, controlling music, or making a call, this lets you use your phone in the most convenient way possible.

Rechargeable Bike Light features:

  • [Unique CREE LED With Anti-glare Design]- DB DEGBIT bike light provides high visibility WITHOUT dazzling oncoming pedestrians/riders. Special CREE LED provides the optimum balance between light intensity (60lux, 10m) and energy consumption. The stable lig
  • [Multi-functional & Powerful 18650 Li-ion Battery]- front cycle light supports Full/ Half brightness / Flash light / SOS emergency mode. Easy to detach and suitable for camping, walking dogs or outdoor adventure activities. Taillight features constant and
  • [Low Power Indicator & Side Window Light]- Both front and rear light can be charged by USB (2 USB cables included). Low-power indicator for the front light reminds you to charge the light set on time. The side windows with yellow light enhance your safety
  • [Professional Waterproof & Additional Accessories Provided]- IPX5 Waterproof bicycle front light & IPX4 taillight withstand all adverse weather conditions. Now you can stop worrying about unexpected weather conditions and have fun cycling – rain or snow w

