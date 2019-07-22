Prep for macOS Catalina’s Sidecar with this aluminum iPad mount: $20 (40% off)

- Jul. 22nd 2019 1:58 pm ET

0

Suptek (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is nearly 40% off its going rate and is a match for our last mention. If you’re psyched for macOS Catalina with Sidecar like me, then this is a must. You’ll be able to use your iPad as a secondary display, and this mount will keep your new second screen within arm’s reach. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If fully mounting your iPad isn’t something you want to do, check into the UGREEN Tablet Stand for $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it won’t bring your iPad up to eye-level, it’s a great way to keep your tablet standing upright on your desk.

Suptek Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount features:

  • Universal Desk Mount – ideal for most smartphones and tablets
  • All direction – 360° rotation holding bracket with 180° swivel arms to meet any viewing angle
  • Stable & durable – premium aluminum foldable frame for durability and easy portability, non-slip silicon bracket for firm grip

