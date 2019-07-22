Teac’s USB-equipped Turntable with die-cast platter now $169 (Reg. $230+)

BuyDig has the Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable (TN-350-MB) for $169 shipped when you use code SPIN during checkout. Originally $450, it sells for more like $230+ at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This is matching our previous mention, for comparison sake. Compatible with both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM vinyl, this model has an aluminum die-cast platter, stereo RCA outputs and more. There is also USB connectivity if you want to transfer your vinyl to digital. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of the Amazon reviewers and Teac’s gear usually receives great ratings. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re alike me and think that digitizing vinyl almost defeats the purpose of having a turntable int he first place, you might want to consider a model without USB. You can save some cash with the Audio-Technica ATLP60 Fully Automatic Stereo Belt Drive Turntable at $99 shipped. It also handles 33-1/3/45 RPM records and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 Amazon customers.

Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable:

Plays 33-1/3 and 45 rpm Vinyl Records

MDF Cabinet for Reduced Resonance

Built-In Phono Equalizer & Pre-Amp

Stereo RCA Out / USB Out to Computer

Aluminum Die-Cast Platter

Includes MM Cartridge and Dust Cover

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!