Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate II EE, Remote Control, more

- Jul. 22nd 2019 9:49 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Drylands, Another Lost Phone, Super Hydorah, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Remote Control for Mac and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Knitting Chart: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drylands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Leap of Fate: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $9, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: The Enchanted Worlds: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infact – Daily Random Facts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stocks Live Best Stock Market: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Living Earth – Clock & Weather: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drum School : $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Just 6 Weeks PRO: $2 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard