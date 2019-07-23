Hurry up and save an extra 20% off sale items at adidas, including Ultraboost

Ending today, adidas is cutting an extra 20% off sale items for men and women via coupon code EXTRA20. Plus, enjoy free shipping on all orders. This coupon is eligible on select Ultraboost styles, such as the men’s Ultraboost 19 Shoes that are $100.80 after discount. You’ll find them for the list price of $180 at stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods. Standout features here include Torsion Spring to support your stride and a 3D heel frame for a more natural fit. Choose from several colors on sale. Rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. More of our top picks below.

For women, the Pureboost Go Running Shoes are $48 after coupon. They go for at least $70 elsewhere, like at Foot Locker. These shoes were made with urban running in mind. They’re designed to “handle curbs, corners and uneven sidewalks” thanks to their expanded landing zone and heel plate for a more stable stride.

You can shop for more adidas men’s and women’s sale items right here. And don’t forget to check our Fashion Guide for additional deals on shoes and apparel.

adidas Men’s Ultraboost 19 Shoes:

Running reinvented. These high-performance neutral running shoes deliver unrivaled comfort and energy return. The lightweight and propulsive shoes have a seamless knit upper that’s engineered with motion weave technology to provide stretch while also holding your foot in place as you run. The second-skin fit follows the shape of your foot to reduce pressure points.

