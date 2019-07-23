ASICS Men’s + Women’s Gel Running Shoes drop to $48 at Amazon (Up to 20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orva Stores (100% all-time feedback from 138,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 20% off ASICS Gel Running Shoes for Men and Women. Both styles are on sale for $47.95, down from their usual roughly $60 price tags. Multiple sizes are also available. Today’s price drops are the best we’ve seen in years at Amazon and is the lowest available. These running shoes feature an outdoor-ready mesh and brushstroke-patterned underlays and a GEL cushioning to keep your feet comfortable during your workouts. With over 10,000 customers having left a review, the men’s option carry a 4.4/5 star rating.

Use your savings to grab the adidas Studio Duffel Bag and keep all of your workout attire nice and tidy before and after your workouts.

ASICS Gel Running Shoes features:

Outdoor-ready runner with mesh and brushstroke-patterned underlays

Rearfoot GEL cushioning

Removable sockliner accommodates medical orthotics

Trail-specific outsole with reversed traction lugs

AHAR outsole rubber in critical high-wear areas

