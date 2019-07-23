Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones drop to $182 (Reg. $350)

Gameliquidations via Rakuten is offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in Matte Black for $181.90 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code GL37 at checkout. Regularly up to $350 from Apple, they are currently on sale for $280 at Amazon and are now as much as $168 off. Today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention and the best price we can find. Along with the Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling features, these headphones feature up to 22 hours of playback per charge (with ANC engaged), Fast Fuel charging (3 hours of playback on a ten minute charge), a RemoteTalk cable with in-line controls, carrying case and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s deal is coming from a seller that doesn’t have very many reviews (4+ stars from 9 ratings), Rakuten’s worry-free guarantee should help the cause. We’ve also seen many deals from this seller in the past:

If a merchant doesn’t respond within two business days, we’ll step in and find you a resolution. That may include a full or partial refund, a pre-paid label for returns, or any other reasonable solution based on our sole discretion

If you would prefer a more workout oriented set, we still have Jaybird’s Freedom F5 Earbuds at $45.50 (Reg. up to $110) plus even more right here. Oh and, here is the new NBA Beats collection.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones:

Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity & battery efficiency

