Save $80 on a brand new Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at $320

Best Buy offers the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $319.99 shipped via My Best Buy discount. (You can sign up for a free My Best Buy account here if you’re not a member already.) Most other major retailers like Amazon charge the full $400 price. It’s rare to see a discount on this popular hair dryer in new condition; we’ve only seen refurbished ones for less. In addition to a unique design, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer also touts three speed settings and includes magnetic attachments. This claims to dry hair in a relatively short amount of time without overheating the follicles. More than 2,500 Best Buy customers have rated it 4.8/5 stars.

While the above deal is a solid price for a new Dyson hair dryer, it’s still very much a splurge item. On the totally opposite side of the spectrum is the Amazon best-selling Revlon 1,875W Hair Dryer. Sure this model may lack many of the fancy amenities of the Dyson, but it’s lightweight, compact, and very affordable at $9 Prime shipped. Almost 1,900 Amazon shoppers trust this hair dryer, as well, rating it 4.3/5 stars.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer:

Create gorgeous hairstyles quickly with this high-velocity Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. The rapid air flow and a temperature gauge that monitors the heat level 20 times per second ensure efficient drying without overheating tresses. The motor of this Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in the handle for better balance and reduced arm fatigue during use.

