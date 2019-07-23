Have ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 711 Smart Robot Vacuum clean for you at $270 (36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $269.99 shipped. Normally selling for $415, today’s offer is $60 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. With a 110-minute runtime, this robotic vacuum features a smart navigation system to help make the most of its cleaning session. Alexa and Assistant control arrive as well, giving you the ability to sweep with just your voice. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t want buying a new vacuum to sweep up all your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $160. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Maps your home while cleaning and creates the perfect systematic s- cleaning path. Never cleans the same place twice. Cleans up to >1100 sq. ft. per cycle.

Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.

Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes. Use with auto-clean, or specialized edge & spot mode cleaning.

