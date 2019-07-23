Take a 4-pack of highly-rated LED lanterns with you on your next trip for $17

- Jul. 23rd 2019 2:10 pm ET

0

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-Pack of its LED Lanterns for $16.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 7T5N7UCP at checkout. This is down from its $22 going rate and is among the best pricing available. These lanterns are compact and bright, making them the perfect camping companion. Plus, with the included AA batteries, you’ll enjoy up to 12 hours of illumination on each light before it dies. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great alternative to the lanterns would be this Everready LED Light that can float for $3 Prime shipped. It features a 400-hour runtime, waterproof build, and super bright LEDs. It’s just not quite as compact as the above lanterns, nor will you get four in a pack.

Etekcity LED Lantern features:

  • ULTRA BRIGHT: Includes 30 individual energy-saving LED bulbs, designed for a longer lifespan. Carry 360° of luminous light while saving energy (batteries preinstalled in the lantern)
  • DEPENDABLE BUILD: Constructed with military grade; promising long-time durability, no matter where you go
  • DESIGNED FOR CONVENIENCE: The extremely lightweight build allows you to take your lantern on the go with ease. When not in use collapse the lantern to a smaller size; store it effortlessly, taking little space
  • LOW CONSUMPTION: Light up to 12 hours of regular, continuous use with enough battery capacity
  • BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: 90-day return refund guarantee, 10-year warranty and lifetime supported by Etekcity. FCC Certified, RoHS Compliant

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Etekcity

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide