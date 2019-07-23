Fender acoustic guitars and ukuleles from $96.50 shipped (Up to $180 off)

Adorama is offering the Fender Classic Design Series CP-140SE Semi-Acoustic Guitar in Sunburst or Natural for $219 shipped. Regularly $400 at Musician’s Friend, Amazon and Guitar Center, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find by $180. The Fishman Presys preamp system allows you to play acoustically or plugged in. It has a Rosewood back/sides, a solid Spruce top and comes with a hardshell case. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and a sweet deal on a Fender ukulele.

We also spotted a deal on the Fender California Coast ZumbaConcert Ukulele at $99 shipped from Adorama. But Amazon has now quietly undercut that price slightly at $96.49 shipped. Regularly $140 or so, this is a solid $40+ discount and the best we can find on the 4+ star rated uke. It has a 16 fret neck, an abalone rosette and a Tele-style headstock with vintage tuners.

Grab extra strings and picks for your new beast. Or maybe even this AmazonBasics stand for under $13 Prime shipped. This ChromaCast CC-UKE Folding Ukulele Stand is just $10 as well.

Fender Classic Semi-Acoustic Guitar:

The new Classic Design CT models feature a brand new body shape: Travel. Its short scale and compact size make it the perfect instrument to bring along wherever the music takes you. The CT-140SE Travel body is derived from an Auditorium shape that’s been scaled down to 23.5″ for comfort and portability.

