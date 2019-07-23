Bring the gym with you this summer: BodyBoss 2.0 now from $120 (Reg. $180+)

Today only, Woot is offering the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 for $119.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $179 at Amazon, this set fetches $150+ at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. This deal is $10 below the previous Amazon all-time low. Designed to get you working out just about anywhere, it includes the fold-up vector base, 360-degree rotation bar, a pair of resistance bands, straps and a door anchor. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more details and deals.

You’ll also find the same kit with some extra resistance bands on sale at Woot for $130 Prime shipped. But you can certainly get a resistance band workout in for much less than $100+. This Black Mountain Set goes for just $27 shipped and comes with everything you need to get a solid workout in. The “manufacturer’s lifetime warranty” and 4+ star rating are a nice touch as well.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 :

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere.

