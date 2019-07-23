Create heart-shaped waffles and paninis with this Dash Maker for $7 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Mini Heart Shaped Waffle Maker (DMW001HR) for just $6.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Not only does this mini maker create heart-shaped waffles, but it will also work for paninis, hash browns and more. It comes with a 1-year warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $7 Prime shipped, it might be worth it just to pull out on Valentine’s Day or your anniversary just for fun. The standard round model sells for just $10, but it certainly won’t make heart shapes. Even if the heart shape doesn’t excite you, this is one of the most affordable waffle makers we can find with any shape. For example, these Norpro Nonstick Heart Pancake/Egg Rings/Molds sell for just a few cents less than today’s waffle maker.

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Iron:

More than waffles: make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions. Great for kids or on the go!

Compact + lightweight: weighing 1lb+, This is a must-have for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, College dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

Quick + easy: Simply plug it in and go; It heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

