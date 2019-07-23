Upgrade your home studio with a Behringer 12-Input Mixer for $50 (Reg. $100)

Woot is now offering the Behringer Xenyx 1202 Premium 12-Input 2-Bus Mixer for $50. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $100 almost everywhere, this is a solid 50% price drop and the best price we can find, although B&H does have it listed for $90. Note: this is a clearance item with no warranty but it is covered by a 30-day return policy. Ideal for beginner home studios or even larger podcast setups, this is a 12 channel mixer with 4 mic inputs, “ultra-musical British channel EQs” and phantom power for your condenser mics. It also doubles as an audio interface for your Mac, so you can record mics and instruments directly through its “studio-grade” xenyx mic preamps. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

All things considered, even if you don’t require 12 inputs and all the mixer controls, today’s featured deal is one of the more affordable audio interfaces for Mac out there. However, for the most basic of setups that just require a simple audio input for Mac, the Behringer UM2 1 channel audio interface will get the job done for just $37 shipped.

Behringer Xenyx 1202 12-Input Mixer:

Premium ultra-low noise, high headroom analog mixer

4 state-of-the-art XENYX Mic Preamps comparable to stand-alone boutique preamps

Neo-classic “British” 3-band EQs for warm and musical sound

1 post fader FX send per channel for external FX devices

Main mix outputs plus separate control room, phones and stereo CD/tape outputs. Each mono input also features a balanced line input on a ¼ inch connector

