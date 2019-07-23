Shoot 5.7K 360-degree footage with Insta360’s ONE X Camera: $339 (Reg. $400)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera for $339 shipped when coupon code GG60 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t let this action camera’s small size fool you, it is capable of shooting 5.7K footage at up to 50 frames per second. Time shift features enable users to create cinematic slow-mo or stabilized hyper lapse footage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.

Use today’s savings to grab Samsung’s 128GB MicroSD Card at $19. This little card sports class 10 performance that should be able to capture high-end footage without a hitch. It comes with a 10-year warranty and is shock, temperature, magnet, and waterproof.

Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera features:

Leading image quality – 5.7K resolution makes your 360 Degree videos look sharp, while 18MP shots make for stunning photo quality. Turn on 50Fps mode to make your video buttery smooth.

Flow state stabilization – flow state is as smooth as it gets. Traditional Action cameras are left shaking.

Drift shots – snap into the drifter accessory and let your camera take flight. Airborne slow-mo. From a camera that shoots in every direction at once. You’ve never seen angles like this before.

