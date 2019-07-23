Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cloud Outliner Pro, Magic Launcher Pro, more

- Jul. 23rd 2019 9:50 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Sleep Sounds, Magic Call Pro, Magic Launcher Pro, Cloud Outliner Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TextGrabber: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Knitting Chart: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Leap of Fate: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $6 (Reg. $10)

