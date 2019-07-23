Keurig’s Classic K-Cup K50 Brewer + steel travel mug for $70 (Reg. up to $145)

Today only, as part of is Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K- Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker and a Contigo 14-Oz. Travel Mug for $69.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay store but it is unclear whether or not it includes the bonus travel mug. The coffee maker has a regular price of $120 and the travel mug sells for $25, leaving you with a savings of up to $75. While the coffee maker is down at $90 on Amazon right now, today’s bundle offer is still the best deal out there and is slightly better than the previous bundle offer in terms of value. Features include multiple cup size options, 48-ounce water reservoir (6+ cups before needing to refill), one touch brewing, and an auto-off function for safety. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for some K-cup pods for your new maker, you’re in luck. We still have Amazon’s Colombia Roast K-Cups at the all-time low right now. However, this 100-pack of Solimo pods amounts to just $0.27 per cup and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,000 coffee drinkers.

Treat yourself to freshly brewed individual cups of your favorite hot beverages with this Keurig K50 brewer. The compact size takes up minimal space on your counters, and the removable drip tray prevents splashes and spills. Featuring a 48-ounce water reservoir, this Keurig K50 brewer is always ready to brew delicious drinks.