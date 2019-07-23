Stock up on Method Gel Hand Soap at Amazon, 6 bottles for just $12 (Reg. $18)

Amazon is now offering 6 packs of Method Gel Hand Soap (12-ounce bottles) for $11.91 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in Sweet Water and Waterfall scents. Regularly $18 or so, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the popular hand soap and the lowest total we can find. You’re looking at six 12-ounce squirt bottles filled with “naturally derived gel hand wash” that is “paraben free and biodegradable.” Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If the look and feel of the Method soap and containers aren’t working for you, check out some SoftSoap. This 6-pack of squirt bottles goes for slightly above $5.50 and carries solid ratings. The bottles aren’t quite as large as today’s featured deal, but are also about half the price.

Method Gel Hand Soap:

Our products use naturally derived, non-toxic ingredients—because cleaning’s more enjoyable when you’re not holding your breath. We believe guinea pigs should not be used as guinea pigs. our products are tested by people, never on animals. We make bottles from bottles to do our part for the planet. recycle for good karma.

