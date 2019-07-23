Just $13 adds Mohu Leaf Metro HDTV Antenna to your cord-cutting kit (Reg. $18)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for free in-store pickup to ditch the delivery fee. Typically selling for $18 at Amazon, that’s good for a 27% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is a match of the second-best we’ve seen. Mohu’s Leaf Metro can pull in content from up to 25 miles away, bolstering your cord-cutting setup with HD news, sports and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 730 customers. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you.

If the included ten-foot coaxial cable isn’t long enough to fit into your setup, use your savings towards a longer cord at Amazon.

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna features:

Enjoy network and local channels with help from this Mohu Leaf Metro MH-110543 indoor HDTV antenna that offers clear reception from up to 25 miles away. The reversible, paintable design allows you to customize the appearance to suit your décor.

