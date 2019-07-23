Smartphone Accessories: Nomad 7.5W Qi Charging Hub from $43 (Reg. $80), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Hub for $51.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $80, like it does still at Nomad, that’s good for a 35% discount, is $12 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Save even more by opting for the opting for the “open-box excellent model” at $42.99. Alongside its built-in 7.5W Qi wireless power capabilities, you’ll find a four-port 2.4A USB hub. So not only will Nomad’s Charging Hub allow you to quickly top off your iPhone’s battery, but also simplify your nightstand or desk’s power supply setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Brelink 36W USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code 47ZG5UWM
- Xcentz USB-C Power Cube: $14 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code N9YQST32
- Belkin USB-C Power Adapter: $26 (Reg. $50) | eBay
- ORICO Desktop Travel Power Strip: $7 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code YMZEEHLY
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Grab a mini Anker Bluetooth speaker for the summer from $10 (Up to 50% off)
- iOttie iTap Magnetic Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- QardioArm Blood Pressure Monitor works with HealthKit at $72 (Reg. up to $99)
- Choetech USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code N9XSE4C2
- Save up to 25% on TP-Link’s Dual Outlet Alexa + Assistant Smart Plugs from $24
Keep electronics powered with this Nomad USB charging hub. Its surface delivers 7.5W of power to wirelessly charge your phone, and its hidden USB ports let you power four additional devices at the same time. This Nomad USB charging hub has LED indicators to keep you informed of its progress.
Capable of charging 5 devices at once, we created a hub that wirelessly charges your phone, while having 4 extra ports underneath, that fits in with your modern home. Now you can charge your headphones, iPad, bike lights, and power bank, all at the same time, in style.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!