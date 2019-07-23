Score highly-rated Oontz Bluetooth speakers and headphones from just $16

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Oontz Bluetooth speakers and headphones from $16 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99, which generally goes for $40. This speaker boasts 100 feet of Bluetooth range, up to 20 hours of battery life, and an IPX6 waterproof rating. Over 4,200 customers left a combined 4.3/5 stars.

There’s also the Oontz Angle 3 BudZ Bluetooth Headphones, which are down to $15.99 Prime shipped right now. Normally fetching $25, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting 8-hours of battery life, a sweat-resistant design, and a lightweight build, you’ll be enjoying these buds your entire workout and then some. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget that the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones recently dropped to $182 from their normal $350 going rate. And, you can also still grab the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $120 shipped for room-filling 360-degree audio.

Oontz Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth Speaker features:

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY WITH RICH FULL BASS – Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 14 Watts of power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator; distortion-free stereo sound even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and travel speaker

