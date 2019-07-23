Just $4.50 nabs ORICO’s USB-C 2.5-inch HDD Enclosure (Save 60%), more from $5

ORICO Technology Co., Ltd. (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2.5-inch USB-C to SATA Hard Drive Enclosure for $4.50 shipped when coupon code 9CDDQ8LY has been applied during checkout. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Speaking from experience, it’s extremely handy to keep an HDD enclosure around. There have been several times where I needed to pull data off of a drive or simply wanted to re-purpose one that’s just sitting around. This inexpensive offering will get the job done and even sports modern USB-C connectivity, ensuring long term compatibility. Ratings are still rolling in, but ORICO products are reputable.

ORICO USB-C 2.5-inch HDD Enclosure features:

SAFETY AND PROTECTIVE — Designed with exquisite semi-transparent protective case and made by ABS flame retardant material, ORICO hard drive enclosure give your hard drive a safe and protective environment with silicone shock proof modules.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL — 2 in 1 design, it can be used as a hard drive enclosure; And if you open the case, it can be a standalone USB to SATA adapter cable.

FAST SPEED — Supports USB3.1, allowing it to reach up to 5Gbps, SATA III 6Gbps and also support UASP acceleration.

