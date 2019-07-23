Just $4.50 nabs ORICO’s USB-C 2.5-inch HDD Enclosure (Save 60%), more from $5

- Jul. 23rd 2019 12:13 pm ET

0

ORICO Technology Co., Ltd. (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2.5-inch USB-C to SATA Hard Drive Enclosure for $4.50 shipped when coupon code 9CDDQ8LY has been applied during checkout. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Speaking from experience, it’s extremely handy to keep an HDD enclosure around. There have been several times where I needed to pull data off of a drive or simply wanted to re-purpose one that’s just sitting around. This inexpensive offering will get the job done and even sports modern USB-C connectivity, ensuring long term compatibility. Ratings are still rolling in, but ORICO products are reputable.

More ORICO gear on sale:

ORICO USB-C 2.5-inch HDD Enclosure features:

  • SAFETY AND PROTECTIVE — Designed with exquisite semi-transparent protective case and made by ABS flame retardant material, ORICO hard drive enclosure give your hard drive a safe and protective environment with silicone shock proof modules.
  • MULTIFUNCTIONAL — 2 in 1 design, it can be used as a hard drive enclosure; And if you open the case, it can be a standalone USB to SATA adapter cable.
  • FAST SPEED — Supports USB3.1, allowing it to reach up to 5Gbps, SATA III 6Gbps and also support UASP acceleration.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

ORICO

About the Author