Ozark’s Camping Kit has everything the family needs for $89 (Reg. up to $150)

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Kit for $89 shipped. Regularly $149 at Walmart, this set starts at $109 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $11 below our previous mention as well. Literally almost everything you need to take the family camping, this set includes a 4-person tent, a gear loft, 8 steel tent stakes, 2 sleeping bags, 2 pillows, 2 foam sleeping pads, 2 chairs, 2 dry bags, a lantern and a carry-all bag. Rated 4+ stars. more details below.

This kit has just about all of the camping essentials you’ll need. But as it only comes with two sleeping bags it might be worth investing in some of those. Coleman’s Palmetto Cool Weather Adult Sleeping Bag goes for just $25, is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,100 customers. One of those $20 Gerber multi tools can come in handy in the woods as well.

Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Kit:

The Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo includes everything you’ll need for an escape to the outdoors. The tent sleeps up to four people on the floor or fits one queen-sized air mattress. The free-standing tent design allows for easy assembly. Stay organized and connected in the tent with included gear loft, gear pocket, and electrical port. Remove the rainfly at night and look at the stars through the tent’s mesh walls.

