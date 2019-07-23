Paper/credit card shredders now up to $50 off for today only, deals from $24

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to $52 off Insignia office shredders. One standout from the lot is the Insignia 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder in Black for $27.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup. Regularly up to $47, today’s deal is nearly $20 off and the best we can find. However, you’ll find a new-open box model on Best Buy’s eBay store for $23.99 shipped. It is blemish free, includes a one-year warranty and might come in a replacement box. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Best Buy customers. More details and deals on larger models below.

Ideal for protecting yourself against identity theft, this crosscut shredder can handle 6 sheets at once as well as credit cards and staples. But the comparable AmazonBasics model goes for $35 shipped at Amazon. Outside of buying yourself a comfortable pair of scissors, today’s featured deal is about as low as it gets for an electric paper shredder with good reviews.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more options from $48 shipped. And be sure to double check against the open-box options on eBay to save even more. You’ll find them right here.

Insignia 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder:

Prevent identity theft with the help of this 6-sheet Insignia™ NS-PS06CC crosscut shredder, which shreds paper, credit cards and staples down to 0.2″ x 1.3″, so you can help protect your personal information and documents.

