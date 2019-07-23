Save up to 30% on TV wall mounts and stands with deals from $20, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PERLESMITH (100% all-time feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its TV wall mounts and stands with deals starting at $20 Prime shipped. One standout is on the Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket at $31.45. Normally selling for $45, that’s good for an over $13 discount and is the best price we’ve seen by $1. With the ability to support an up to 70-inch TV, this wall mount can be angled and adjusted to ensure you get the perfect viewing position. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 880 shoppers. Head below for more.
We also notably spotted the best-selling PERLESMITH Universal TV Stand on sale for $20.29. That’s good for a $9 discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This option can support an up to 55-inch TV and carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers. Shop the entire selection of TV mounting options here.
Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket features:
- Articulating wall mount for most 37-70 Inch TVs up to 132lbs, fits VESA 200X100mm(8″x4″) to 600X400mm (24″x16″), wall mounting studs distance is 16 inch maximum
- Features with heavy duty materials and dual 6 arms design, these TV wall mounts are tested to hold 4 times the weight they’re rated to based on UL standard
- Tilts +5°/-15°, swivels +/-60° and rotates +/-3°, retracts 2.8 inches to the wall and extends up to 16 inches to customize your viewing angle
