PNY’s MacBook-ready Duo Link 128GB USB-C Flash Drive drops to $25 ($20 off)

Amazon offers the PNY Duo Link OTG 128GB USB-C Flash Drive for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $45 these days, it still sells for $50 at Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. This flash drive is perfect for MacBook or iPad Pro users with a USB-C port, while a USB 3.0 port on the other side allows for use with just about any other device. Plus, it features 130MBps transfer speeds as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save even more by opting for a lower capacity model at Amazon. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the same MacBook-ready form-factor. But instead of adding 128GB into the mix, you can grab 64GB for $15.

PNY Duo Link OTG 128GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

Keep a portable storage space for files with this PNY Duo Link USB-C drive. A simple squeeze-and-slide operation switches between USB-A and Micro-USB connectors for flexible compatibility, while the lightweight design creates a portable traveling companion. This PNY Duo Link USB-C drive enables fast data transfer speeds of up to 130MB/sec.

