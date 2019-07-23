Alleviate long gaming session fatigue with this $90 racing chair (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN-110 Racing Style Gaming Chair for $89.96 shipped. This is down from its $140 regular rate, $95 Prime Day discount, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you ever sit down for long gaming sessions, you know how much your back can hurt after a while. The best way to remedy that is to use a proper gaming chair, one that provides great support for your lower back and the ability to have good posture. This option from RESPAWN does all that and looks great, too. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

If you’ve got carpet, then you know how hard it is to roll a chair on it. Be sure to grab this #1 best-selling chairmat for just under $22 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll enjoy a smooth rolling surface, allowing you to make sure your wheels never get caught in the carpet.

RESPAWN-110 Gaming Chair features:

GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.

ERGONOMIC COMFORT: With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.

4D ADJUSTABILITY: Find your optimal position by raising or lowering your chair and reclining between 90 – 130 degrees with infinite locking positions. Soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement.

PREMIUM MAKE: Upholstered in bonded leather in bold, contrasting colors but maintains a professional look, this gamer chair can also be used as an office chair. RSP-110 includes a 275 pound weight capacity for long-lasting use.

WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK: Sit back and relax knowing this video game chair is backed by the RESPAWN by OFM Limited Lifetime warranty, and dedicated, year-round representative support.

