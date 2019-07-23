A brand new Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be yours for $125 (Reg. $199)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $124.99 shipped when coupon code GG25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $74 off Amazon’s typical rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. Ring has made quite a name for itself when it comes to doorbells. It has several offerings available, but Ring 2 is the one of only a couple that runs entirely off of a battery. This is what drew me to it, since I would be able to mount it anywhere and not deal with any wiring mumbo jumbo. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you’re not worried about wiring, swing by the Ring Pro deal we posted yesterday.
Use today’s savings to grab a backup Battery Pack for $29. I grabbed one of these and never have to experience downtime because I always have one charged up and ready to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:
- Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
