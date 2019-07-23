A brand new Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be yours for $125 (Reg. $199)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $124.99 shipped when coupon code GG25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $74 off Amazon’s typical rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. Ring has made quite a name for itself when it comes to doorbells. It has several offerings available, but Ring 2 is the one of only a couple that runs entirely off of a battery. This is what drew me to it, since I would be able to mount it anywhere and not deal with any wiring mumbo jumbo. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you’re not worried about wiring, swing by the Ring Pro deal we posted yesterday.

Use today’s savings to grab a backup Battery Pack for $29. I grabbed one of these and never have to experience downtime because I always have one charged up and ready to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

