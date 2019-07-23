Walmart is offering the TCL 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Roku UHDTV in refurbished condition on sale for $493.51 shipped. Originally $970, it’s on sale for $730 at Best Buy right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you want one of the TVs on the market to upgrade your home theater, this is a great option. With this sale, you’ll get Dolby Vision, local dimming, and Roku’s smarts built-in, allowing you to enjoy a great all-in-one experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars, ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking for something a little smaller or on the more budget-friendly side? Check out our roundup from yesterday with HD and 4K smart TVs from $200. Or, if you really want to keep Dolby Vision while saving some cash, Toshiba’s 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition is $300 shipped. You can learn more about Toshiba’s latest Fire TVs in our announcement coverage.

Be sure not to stick to stock TV speakers. Though they get the job done, you can never go wrong with upgrading to a proper soundbar. LG’s 2.1-Channel model is currently down to $180 right now, which is a 25% savings. Don’t need the dedicated sub? The AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar is under $70 shipped right now, making it a great budget-focused upgrade.

While you’re at it, clean up your setup by saving up to 30% on a wall mount for your new TV. Prices start at just $20 Prime shipped, and these deals are gone after today, so don’t delay!

Toshiba 4K Dolby Vision Roku UHDTV features:

Watch your favorite movies on this 65-inch TCL LED TV. Its 4K resolution delivers a crisp picture with 1.07 billion colors for a brilliant appearance, and its 178-degree viewing angle ensures everyone in the room has a great view. This TCL LED TV has Dolby Vision HDR for improved contrast and a more lifelike, detailed display.

