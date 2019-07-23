This motion-sensing LED light has 3000 lumens of brightness at $32 (20% off)

BABAN US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TECKIN LED Motion-Sensing Security Light for $31.99 shipped when you use the code 53BP76UK at checkout. This is a 20% discount from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This light offers 3000 lumens of brightness, which is enough to light your path, ward off intruders, or help you see where your puppy is in the dark. Plus, the built-in motion sensor will make the light turn on without having to use a switch. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t want to run wires, LITOM’s solar light is a great option at $18 Prime shipped. It uses the power of the sun to light itself, making it super versatile to be placed anywhere. It’s not nearly as bright, however, so do keep that in mind.

TECKIN LED Security Light features:

MOTION-ACTIVATED & PHOTOCELL SENSOR: TECKIN LED Security light can turn on automatically when the motion is detected, up to 180°wide sensing angle and max 59ft/18m sensing range.The photocell sensor make it turn on at sunset and off at sunrise by sensing the ambient light levels and automatically adjust to seasonal changes.

SUPER BRIGHT & ENERGY EFFICIENT: 35W, 3000LMs outdoor flood light provides high brightness, provides efficient lighting for your exterior living environment. Equivalent to 300W incandescent light, which reduces your energy usage by 90% and saves a lot of money.

IP65 WATERPROOF: The IP65 weatherproof rating ensures your LED motion security light work properly in different situations. Rain, sleet, or snow, you can rely on the TECKIN security light fixture to provide super bright light!

OUTDOOR SECURITY SAFEGUARD: TECKIN outdoor security light Shines the lights on all your blind spots, finding the visitors in first time. Never worry about thieves and the infestation of large animals. A User Manual included Make it easier for you to get started.

