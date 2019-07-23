Tote a MacBook in Timbuk2’s $52.50 Command Messenger Bag (30% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Messenger Bag in Black/Red for $52.49 shipped. Typically selling for $75, that’s good for a 30% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Centering around an up to 17-inch MacBook compartment, Timbuk2’s messenger bag features a weatherproof flap and is lined with TPU to keep your gear safe. It’s packed with various internal pockets for keeping your everyday carry organized and also features heavy duty zippers as well as quick-access pouches. With over 1,160 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag for $52.49 as well. This bag is also down from its usual $75 price tag and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Note: shipping is delayed until August, though you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 150 shoppers.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Messenger Bag features:

External access zipper pocket on the side offers quick access to your power brick or cords

Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap

Tensioned aluminium hooks for quick and secure closure

