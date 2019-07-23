Get 5 Alexa-enabled TrackR Pixel Item Finders for under $2.50 each at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 5-Pack of Alexa-enabled TrackR Pixel Item Finders for $12.36 Prime shipped. This is down from its now-bloated $75 original price, our last mention was $30, and it had been on a steady fall to its new all-time low at Amazon. TrackR Pixel is compatible with Alexa, so if you lose your phone or keys, your smart assistant can easily help you find them. Plus, through the app, you’ll be able to locate lost luggage and more with the press of a button. Ratings are mixed at Amazon, but Best Buy customers gave it 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as low-cost as you’ll find item finders, coming in at under $2.50 each. For comparison, a Tile Slim tracker is $30 for a single piece.

TrackR Pixel Item Finder features:

Always losing things? TrackR is here to help! So small and lightweight, you can attach it to anything. Use the TrackR app to ring your device – now with flashing LED lights to help you find it fast.

Replace the battery, not the device – for free (US only). The app will notify you when the battery is running low. Order a replacement directly from the app.

See where you last had your lost item – on a map. Rely on TrackR’s global network of owners. You’ll get a notification when a TrackR app user passes by your lost item.

Can’t find your phone? Press TrackR pixel to make it ring loudly, even on silent mode. You can also find your phone using Alexa – just say: “Alexa, ask TrackR to find my phone.”

Free TrackR app download, compatible with iOS & Android. Buy 3, get 2 free with the value 5-pack.

