Sleep soundly thanks to these MyPillow deals at Woot from $27 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot discounts a selection of MyPillow bedding items. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. A standout here is the MyPillow Body Pillow at $44.99. It currently goes for $70 at Amazon. This is the best price we could find. It provides lumbar support for side sleepers when placed between the knees. This pillow features MyPillow’s patented interlocking fill. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 100 Amazon shoppers. More below.

Today’s MyPillow deals aren’t just for sleepy humans. The MyPillow Pet Bed is on sale in various sizes from $26.99. You’ll find it for at least $35 from Amazon. It comes in a variety of reversible styles. Like the body pillow above, this pet bed also contains interlocking fill. It can purportedly resist tears, moisture, mildew, and odors. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon shoppers.

More MyPillow items on sale:

MyPillow Body Pillow:

The MyPIllow Body Pillow provides pelvic and lumbar support if placed between the knees while sleeping on your side. It stays cool and is fully washable and dryable as often as needed.

