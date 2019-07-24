Find aden + anais baby bibs and blankets from $7 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, aden + anais (96% positive lifetime) via Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of its baby blankets and bibs. Enjoy free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. Notable here is the Classic Burpy Bib 2-pack in Twinkle Stars for $12.47. Regularly $22, that’s not only a rare discount on this set but also the best price we’ve tracked there. Made with four layers of 100% cotton muslin, these bibs can also double as a burp cloth. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 700 Amazon shoppers. More below.

Also available is the aden + anais Disney Classic Winnie the Pooh Swaddle Baby Blanket 4-pack for $34.62. Normally as much as $55, this is another Amazon all-time low. Each blanket measures 47 inches x 47 inches and features designs of everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can shop the rest of today’s sale right here, with prices starting at just $7.

aden + anais Classic Burpy Bib:

  • Premium quality – 2 Pre-washed super soft 100% cotton muslin burpy bibs; Large and wide coverage 22.5” X 11”; Lightweight and breathable;
  • Versatile coverage – Burping protection for you and your baby; Keeps clothes and skin dry from spills; spit-ups and drool; Contoured kidney shape bib drapes over baby’s shoulders and snaps at the back or use as a no-slip burp cloth
  • Super absorbent – Ultra absorbent with 4 layers of soft muslin; Catch and soak up liquid; dribbles; formula and messy food spills quickly

