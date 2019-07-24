Allen Edmonds Factory Seconds are back! Score up to 60% off dress shoes, more

Allen Edmonds currently has its Factory Seconds Shoes discounted at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. Loafers are very on-trend for this season and the Turner Venetian Loafers are a must-have for year-round wear. Originally priced at $129, during the sale you can find them for $99. These loafers are easy to put on and will elevate any look. They also feature a cushioned and supportive design for all-day comfort. Best of all, these shoes are available in two versatile color options. Score even more deals below the jump with our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

