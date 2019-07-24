Amazon back-to-school sale from $10: backpacks, thermos, more (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Fenrici (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off its back-to-school essentials for kids. Deals are starting from just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Along with solid reviews on just about everything in today’s sale, you’ll find some Amazon all-time lows on kids’ backpacks, lunch boxes, thermos-style containers and much more. All of your top picks from the sale are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Some of the items below will drop even lower with 5% on-page coupons.

We also still have some rare deals on Merax Animal Storage Ottomans starting from $43 (Reg. $60+) as well. And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s back-to-school sale right here.

Fenrici Kids Backpack DOG Animal:

COMFORTABLE & LIGHT: This backpack is made to be light with extra padding for easy carrying.

EASY TO CLEAN: Water resistant, quick drying material is easy to wipe off and simple to wash.

SAFE FOR YOUR KID: Non-toxic, soft material makes this backpack great for sensitive toddler skin.

PERFECT FOR CHILDREN: Insulated front zipper pocket to keep snacks cold, water-resistant neoprene material, enough room to fit children’s’ books or toys and two mesh side pockets for additional storage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!